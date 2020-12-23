PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $15,559.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00003140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00681964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00123203 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00064446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00097393 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,200,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,751,144 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars.

