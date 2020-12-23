Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 5.6%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $29.40. 1,460,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 725,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Several brokerages have commented on PLL. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth about $2,875,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.