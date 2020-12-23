Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

BANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after buying an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

