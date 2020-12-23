Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Sunday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 790,076 shares of company stock valued at $102,450,027. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

