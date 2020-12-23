Piper Sandler Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $205.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.83.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $183.73 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $187.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 148,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.