Piper Sandler Increases Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $28.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OCUL. Raymond James upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 243,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 907,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 19.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

