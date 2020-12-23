Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.68.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

NYSE PMT opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

