Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $37.12 million and $128,010.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

