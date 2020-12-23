Pirl (PIRL) Price Tops $0.0178

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $16,461.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,586,875 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

