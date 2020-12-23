Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plantronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,641,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 248.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 295,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after buying an additional 279,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 163.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 246,627 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 185,267 shares during the period.

NYSE:PLT opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

