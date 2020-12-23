Pmeer (PMEER) One Day Volume Tops $338,560.00

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00134730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.91 or 0.00664113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00141487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00377630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00093601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net.

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.