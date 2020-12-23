Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s previous close.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) stock opened at C$19.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.41 million and a PE ratio of 16.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.59 and a 12-month high of C$19.74.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

