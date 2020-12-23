Polis (POLIS) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Polis has a market cap of $9.12 million and $53,885.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014364 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.