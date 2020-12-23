PolySwarm Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $4,286.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00050530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00328605 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002069 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

