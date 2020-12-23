PowerTrade Fuel Tops 1-Day Volume of $145,001.00 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $812,249.29 and approximately $145,001.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00050066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00324861 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

