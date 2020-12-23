Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading 10.1% Higher

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $49.01. 373,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 317,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($11.37).

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $100,303.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

