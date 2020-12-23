Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.14.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

PFBC stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $713.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.