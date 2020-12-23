Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PMOIY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.32 on Monday. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.69.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

