Primas Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Primas has a total market capitalization of $614,223.55 and $3.30 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.82 or 0.00459061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000245 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

