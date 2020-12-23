Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 2,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

About Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

