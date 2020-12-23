Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) Trading Up 5.5%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSA) was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 205,868 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 30,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCSA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.39).

In related news, major shareholder James E. Besser purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

