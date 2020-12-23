ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.48 and last traded at $66.61. 159,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 198,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 3,855.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 58,839 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.