ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.26. 40,489,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 29,201,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $328,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $421,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

