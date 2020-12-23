ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 36,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 189,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) by 2,655.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Financials worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

