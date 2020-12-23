Proton Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.19 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Proton has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and $717,386.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00326759 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,173,332,121 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_.

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

