Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Shares of Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.20. Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 4,250,281 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £39.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.27.

Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

