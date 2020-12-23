Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 18,287 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 84.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

In other DMC Global news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $33,981.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BOOM opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $643.85 million, a PE ratio of -111.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.36. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. BidaskClub cut DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.