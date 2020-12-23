Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,100 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

