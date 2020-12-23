Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,232 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,627,000 after purchasing an additional 625,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 112,098 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.85.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.