Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,394,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after acquiring an additional 151,495 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 34.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 155,107 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synaptics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYNA opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,952 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

