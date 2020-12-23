Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.40 Million in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 255.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 31.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

