Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 158 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

