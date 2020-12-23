Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:OGZPY opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.46.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

