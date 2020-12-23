PumaPay Hits Market Cap of $6.46 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $32,052.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00325350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, CoinBene, HitBTC, Upbit, CoinExchange and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

