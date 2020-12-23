Pundi X Market Cap Reaches $41.63 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $41.63 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

