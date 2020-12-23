Pure 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00413790 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002332 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00023293 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.01414637 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.