Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Director Sells C$1,124,370.00 in Stock

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Director Darin Mark Labrenz sold 390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$1,124,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,650,680.

Darin Mark Labrenz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Darin Mark Labrenz sold 86,700 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$198,543.00.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock opened at C$2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.96.

PGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

