Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Issued By KeyCorp

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MYE. ValuEngine cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $19.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.48. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,153.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 418,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 177,023 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 119,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 69,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

