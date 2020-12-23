Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.68.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

NYSE:PMT opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

