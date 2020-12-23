Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lowered by Analyst

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FMBI. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,159.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $721,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $268,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 544.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

