Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.58). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of ICPT opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 383.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 229.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 768,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

