Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 126,488 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.