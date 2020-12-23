Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OSBC opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $288.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.48. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 89,627 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.