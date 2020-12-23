QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

Several research firms recently commented on QEP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE:QEP opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $525.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,884 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in QEP Resources by 46.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 494,161 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter worth about $569,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

