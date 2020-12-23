Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares were down 6.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $115.27 and last traded at $116.12. Approximately 1,454,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 471,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

Specifically, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $1,347,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,666,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,402 shares of company stock worth $20,653,683. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.