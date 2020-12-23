Qubitica (QBIT) Market Capitalization Hits $3.63 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for approximately $4.49 or 0.00019122 BTC on exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $3.63 million and $8,745.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00045699 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002393 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004612 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a token. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

