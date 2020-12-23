Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) Shares Down 18.9%

Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC)’s share price dropped 18.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 92,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 41,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$68.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.37.

About Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

