Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Trading Up 9.1%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 208,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 166,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $102.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $923,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

