Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.05

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 24549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QTT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $538.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37). As a group, analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

