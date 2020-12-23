Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.75. Ra Medical Systems shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 179 shares traded.

RMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ra Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ra Medical Systems news, Director Martin J. Colombatto acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

